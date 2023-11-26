Soul Train Awards 2023: The Fellas And Ladies Of Soul In Their Soulful Fits
Let's get into it!
1 / 7
The R&B Girlies do more than just sing down -- they can dress down, too! Take a look at the all black look as Leelee of SWV, Tamar Braxton, Coko and Taj of SWV attend Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo By Getty
2 / 7
One thing about it, June Ambrose is going to make a simple look standout and she did that in this classic black pants suit.
Photo By Getty
3 / 7
Peek over at your competition, Sean -- oh, there is none. Our boy looks so good in his black suit as Sean Bankhead walks the carpet at the "Soul Train Awards" 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Photo By Getty
4 / 7
Our girl Novi Brown stays slaying with a cute hair moment as she is dipped and hugged in this bodycon red dress. Get into this look as Novi Brown walks the carpet at the "Soul Train Awards" 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Photo By Getty
5 / 7
Nothing screams versatile and chic than a suit that you make your own. Look at Ambré at the "Soul Train Awards" 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Photo By Getty
ADVERTISEMENT