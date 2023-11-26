Soul Train Awards 2023: The Fellas And Ladies Of Soul In Their Soulful Fits

Let's get into it!

The Girls Didn't Come To Play

1 / 7

The R&B Girlies do more than just sing down -- they can dress down, too! Take a look at the all black look as Leelee of SWV, Tamar Braxton, Coko and Taj of SWV attend Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo By Getty

Miss Fashion Girlie

2 / 7

One thing about it, June Ambrose is going to make a simple look standout and she did that in this classic black pants suit.

Photo By Getty

Shades On, Fit On!

3 / 7

Peek over at your competition, Sean -- oh, there is none. Our boy looks so good in his black suit as Sean Bankhead walks the carpet at the "Soul Train Awards" 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Photo By Getty

Soul Sista

4 / 7

Our girl Novi Brown stays slaying with a cute hair moment as she is dipped and hugged in this bodycon red dress. Get into this look as Novi Brown walks the carpet at the "Soul Train Awards" 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Photo By Getty

Suits Are In!

5 / 7

Nothing screams versatile and chic than a suit that you make your own. Look at Ambré at the "Soul Train Awards" 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Photo By Getty

Unique! That's What You Are

6 / 7

Nam Jonez is looking ravishing in this olive green sleeve patterned two piece suit at the "Soul Train Awards" 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Photo By Getty

Flower Child

7 / 7

Sometimes you have to give yourself your own flowers as Arin Ray has a statement flower piece with a striped shirt at the "Soul Train Awards" 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Photo By Getty