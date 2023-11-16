Soul Train Awards 2023: Hair Long, Muni Long: Muni Long's Fabulous Hair Journey

This girl writes, can sing, and always keeps a fresh hair-do.

Keep That Muni Long, Hair Long Too

Muni Long is not only a great performer, but her hair is always on point. Sis has a great pen game and hair game as well. Here are a few of Muni Long's best hair glam.

Photo By Getty

Eat It Up Ladies!

Muni Long sporting her beautiful burgundy bust down as Kash Doll and her attend the Kash Doll "Hype Hair" cover reveal party on October 01, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Photo By Getty

Bust Down Muni Long

Muni Long looks good in this and we will continue to sing her praises as she rocks her black long hair as she attends T.I.'s Birthday Celebration on September 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Photo By Getty

Keep It Wavy!

Muni Long sporting a wavy hairstyle in her cropped top as she attends her Single Release Party at Red Martini on September 20, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Photo By Getty

The Abs Are Ab-Ing, Hair Is Hair-Ing

Muni Long looks so good in this curly hairstyle and her black two piece as she performs on Day 2 of the 2023 Sol Blume Festival at Discovery Park on August 20, 2023 in Sacramento, California

Photo By Getty

The Girls Love Curls

Muni Long shines as she sports a nice curly moment as she performs on day 3 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 02, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Photo By Getty

Burgundy Girls Do It Better

Muni Long looking good in this burgundy bob as she's all smiles onstage at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Photo By Getty