Soul Train Awards 2023: Hair Long, Muni Long: Muni Long's Fabulous Hair Journey
This girl writes, can sing, and always keeps a fresh hair-do.
Muni Long is not only a great performer, but her hair is always on point. Sis has a great pen game and hair game as well. Here are a few of Muni Long's best hair glam.
Muni Long sporting her beautiful burgundy bust down as Kash Doll and her attend the Kash Doll "Hype Hair" cover reveal party on October 01, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Muni Long looks good in this and we will continue to sing her praises as she rocks her black long hair as she attends T.I.'s Birthday Celebration on September 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Muni Long sporting a wavy hairstyle in her cropped top as she attends her Single Release Party at Red Martini on September 20, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Muni Long looks so good in this curly hairstyle and her black two piece as she performs on Day 2 of the 2023 Sol Blume Festival at Discovery Park on August 20, 2023 in Sacramento, California
