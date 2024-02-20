2024 NAACP Image Awards: Usher's Timeless Style: A Fashionable Journey Through the Years
If there's one thing Usher will do, it's stunt.
Usher, a certified R&B legend and the crowned King of Vegas, has been making fashion statements since the very start of his career. From his early ‘90s days of sporting oversized suits to bringing luxury to his Super Bowl halftime show, the “Coming Home” singer has always been about looking sharp, his way, whenever he steps out. No matter the occasion, Usher knows how to show up in style. Let’s look back at some of his fashionable moments over the years.