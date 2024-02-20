2024 NAACP Image Awards: Usher's Timeless Style: A Fashionable Journey Through the Years

If there's one thing Usher will do, it's stunt.

Usher, a certified R&B legend and the crowned King of Vegas, has been making fashion statements since the very start of his career. From his early ‘90s days of sporting oversized suits to bringing luxury to his Super Bowl halftime show, the “Coming Home” singer has always been about looking sharp, his way, whenever he steps out. No matter the occasion, Usher knows how to show up in style. Let’s look back at some of his fashionable moments over the years.

Photo By Kevin Winters

Usher hit the 2023 Met Gala carpet in style, donning a black suit and spiked loafers.

Photo By Photo by John Shearer

Usher beamed onstage in an all-blue suit while hosting the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Photo By Photo by Kevin Winter

Usher shined bright in all-white during his Super Bowl halftime performance

Photo By Photo by Ezra Shaw

Usher looked especially vibrant in a red and black polka dot suit at Paris Fashion Week.

Photo By Photo by Pascal Le Segretain