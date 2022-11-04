Soul Train Awards 2022: Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers Through The Years
A part of the music game since the '50s the Isley Brothers have always been fashion-forward.
A group since the 1950s, The Isley Brothers could be considered a part of the backbone of Black American music. Though the lineups have changed over the years, the sound and the fashions have endured. Through the decades, they've remained musically relevant and fashion-forward. Let's take a look back at some of their looks through the years.
The Soul Train Awards 2022 premieres Saturday, November 26 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her.
By: Alba Anthony