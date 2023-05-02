Met Gala: Black Celebrities' Crown and Glory
At the Met Gala Black celebrities showed out. We are highlighting the way hair and headpieces accentuated those looks.
Cardi channeled Karl best with the gray, but all three called on 1960s era volume. Cardi with the bump, Keke and Yara with the roller sets. Black 60s starlets like Diana Ross, Ronnie Spector and Tammie Terrell would be proud.
Photo By (Photos from left: Taylor Hill/Getty Images, John Shearer/WireImage)
Gabrielle Union — hair & makeup giving festival season goals + black crystal eye jewels won for best eye makeup in our book
Photo By (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
LaLa brought A+ headband game, invoking Motown 60s ingenue.
Photo By (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Serena Williams glows with a short, flipped Bob giving Hollywood glam.
Photo By (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Sabrina Elba cute and sophisticated in a pixie cut.
Photo By (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Teyana Taylor dons a soft and chic pixie cut.
Photo By (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Naomi Campbell’s -- tied with Ice Spice for The Laid Hair awards for their derriere-sweeping locks that even NYC’s rain couldn't frizz.
Photo By (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Ice Spice -- tied with Naomi Campbell for The Laid Hair awards, Spice stuns with show stopping sleek red tresses.
Photo By (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Halle — don’t sleep: close-up shots revealed twists at the root that opened up into soft curls and a voluminous asymmetrical Bob; even the auburn shade was refreshing. Prob one of the most modern looks. She consistently sets trends in her own way
Photo By (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Tem’s winning lip liner, overall a sultry, romantic/date night inspiration.
Photo By (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
