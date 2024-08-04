39th Annual Stellar Awards Highlights Gallery

Check out photos of your favorite gospel artists from the 39th Annual Stellar Awards.

Singer Anthony Brown

Singer and Producer Kirk Franklin

Singers Erica Campbell and Krista Campbell

Comedians Rickey Smiley and Loni Love

Singer Tamela Mann

Singers VaShawn Mitchell and Lena Byrd Miles

Pastor and Singer Wendi Wyatt

Singer Kierra Sheard

Singer Melvin Crispell, III

Singers Lucinda Moore and Pastor Mike Jr.

Singer Chandler Moore

Singer Koryn Hawthorne

Singer Rich Tolbert Jr.

Singer Tye Tribbett

Singer Deitrick Haddon

Singers Jason Nelson and Angel Taylor

Musician Ricky Dillard

Singer Anthony Brown

Rapper Da' T.R.U.T.H.

Singers David Mann and Michelle Jordan