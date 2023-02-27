2023 NAACP Image Awards: The Celebs Came To Sparkle and Shine
Celebs stepped out in looks that shimmered on the carpet.
If you chose the right fabric or embellishment, your look will dance in the flash of the camera. Some celebs that hit the red carpet at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards were well aware of that and took full advantage. Let's take a look at those who shined in front of the cameras. By: Alba Anthony
Photo By Aaron J. Thorton
Our favorite announcer MC Lyte dazzled in a gold gown
Photo By Aaron J. Thorton
Quinta Brunson beams in a strapless mirrored gown
Photo By Frazer Harrison
Ms. Pat glows in a silver gown with a crossover waist and pearl shoes
Photo By Aaron J. Thorton
Bre-Z adds a little sparkle with a jacket over her black pants and boots
Photo By Aaron J. Thorton
