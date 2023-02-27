2023 NAACP Image Awards: The Celebs Came To Sparkle and Shine

Celebs stepped out in looks that shimmered on the carpet.

If you chose the right fabric or embellishment, your look will dance in the flash of the camera. Some celebs that hit the red carpet at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards were well aware of that and took full advantage. Let's take a look at those who shined in front of the cameras. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Aaron J. Thorton

Our favorite announcer MC Lyte dazzled in a gold gown

Photo By Aaron J. Thorton

Quinta Brunson beams in a strapless mirrored gown

Photo By Frazer Harrison

Ms. Pat glows in a silver gown with a crossover waist and pearl shoes

Photo By Aaron J. Thorton

Bre-Z adds a little sparkle with a jacket over her black pants and boots

Photo By Aaron J. Thorton

Gabrielle Union dazzles in a brightly colored printed gown

Photo By Aaron J. Thorton

Kennedy Stephens twinkles and glistens in a plunging silver gown with high slits

Photo By Aaron J. Thorton