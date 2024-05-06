Derby Day Delights: Fashion Flourished at the Kentucky Derby
A time was had in Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky! Here’s how our favorite stars stepped onto the scene.
1 / 9
Sheryl Lee Ralph was decked out in white on white with gold accents and a black statement hat.
Photo By Daniel Boczarski
2 / 9
It was a moment to flex in blue, and Chris Tucker scored a ten out of ten.
Photo By Daniel Boczarski
3 / 9
Ms. Tina didn’t come to play!
Photo By Daniel Boczarski
4 / 9
Nola-bred crooner Jon Batiste brought down the house while rocking this gold metallic number.
Photo By Stephen J. Cohen
5 / 9
Lisa Leslie might be retired from the WNBA, but she always serves a good slay.
Photo By Daniel Boczarski
ADVERTISEMENT