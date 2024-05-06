Derby Day Delights: Fashion Flourished at the Kentucky Derby

A time was had in Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky! Here’s how our favorite stars stepped onto the scene.

Sheryl Lee Ralph was decked out in white on white with gold accents and a black statement hat.

Photo By Daniel Boczarski

It was a moment to flex in blue, and Chris Tucker scored a ten out of ten.

Photo By Daniel Boczarski

Ms. Tina didn’t come to play!

Photo By Daniel Boczarski

Nola-bred crooner Jon Batiste brought down the house while rocking this gold metallic number.

Photo By Stephen J. Cohen

Lisa Leslie might be retired from the WNBA, but she always serves a good slay.

Photo By Daniel Boczarski

Super-producer Atia Briggs was dripping in Western wear.

Photo By Daniel Boczarski

Sandra Denton, better known as Pepa from Salt-N-Pepa, turned up the heat while serving looks in green and yellow. We see you!

Photo By Daniel Boczarski

Smokey Robinson and his wife Frances Gladney turned heads in bright yellow ensembles.

Photo By Daniel Boczarski

Stylist to the stars Sergio Hudson served boss vibes in pastel pink.

Photo By Daniel Boczarski