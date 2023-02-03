FAB 'FITS: Red Carpet Divas, Stylish Couples, And Other Stars Who Made The Streets Their Runway This Week!
Need fashion inspiration? Look no further than BET's weekly roundup of stylish paparazzi snapshots!
Feb. 02: Cute couple alert! Singer Armon Warren and rapper Reginae Carter show up and show out in coordinating outfits in LA at the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective.
Photo By (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)
Feb. 02: Serving face and looking as graceful as always is R&B singer Ciara. She set the carpet on fire in this hooded backless black Kwame Adusei custom gown while walking the carpet at the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective three days before the 65th GRAMMY Awards.
Photo By (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)
Feb. 02: Coco Jones worked magic as she flaunted her abs on the carpet in West Hollywood at the 2023 Spotify Best New Artist Party. The singer owned her space in her two-piece neon green ‘fit.
Photo By (Photo by Steven Simione/FilmMagic)
Feb 02: Bronx-born and raised rapper Ice Spice is fearless in showing her personal style. And the “Bikini Bottom,” artist did just that as she attended the 2023 Spotify Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center in this light blue and sheer gray outfit.
Photo By (Photo by Steven Simione/FilmMagic)
Feb 02: Check out TV host Kamie Crawford as she gives off Goddess vibes while wearing a sequined cutout dress as she attends the 2023 Spotify Best New Artist Party in West Hollywood.
Photo By (Photo by Steven Simione/FilmMagic)
Feb. 02: Rapper Tobe Nwigwe and his wife, singer Fat Nwigwe are looking mint as they grace the black carpet at the 2023 Spotify Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center. Is green the color of success? It sure seems that way.
Photo By (Photo by Steven Simione/FilmMagic)
Feb 02: If you are unsure what it means to strike a pose, just emulate what singer/songwriter Muni Long did at the Spotify-hosted annual Best New Artist Grammy party at Pacific Design Center. Sleek hair, a see-through bustier, a train, and leather boots are all the makings of a fashion diva.
Photo By (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify)
Feb. 02: The Spotify Best New Artist Event event in West Hollywood drew in celebs such as Wiz Khalifa. The rapper showed up looking cool and unbothered in black leather pants, dark sunglasses, Vans, and a red and white jersey.
Photo By (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)
Feb. 02: The perfect way to turn heads is to choose an eye-catching color and pair it with black. And that is just what entrepreneur and former professional stock car racing driver CJ Faison did. He completed his look with a crisp white shirt and sleek black slip-ons for The Black Beauty Effect Dinner in New York City.
Photo By (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Xfinity Black Film & TV: The Black Beauty Effect)
FEB. 01: All eyes were on Anika Noni Rose as she walked the red carpet at the 2023 American Heart Association Red Dress Event. For the star-studded gala, the actress—who recently revealed she married actor Jason Dirden—donned a gorgeous floor-length gown that featured a feisty fur neckline.
Photo By (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for The American Heart Association)
FEB. 01: Tisha Campbell served up style and sophistication at the 2023 American Heart Association Red Dress Event. For the charity soirée, the actress styled in a “viva magenta” gown, which happens to be Pantone’s color of the year.
Photo By (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for The American Heart Association)
FEB. 01: Comedian Phoebe Robinson wore an elegant red gown while walking the red carpet at the 2023 American Heart Association Red Dress Event.
Photo By (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for The American Heart Association)
FEB. 01: Star Jones never ceases to amaze us with her style and grace. The multi-hyphenate star wowed us by wearing a fierce red gown at the 2023 American Heart Association Red Dress Event in New York City.
Photo By (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for The American Heart Association)
FEB. 01: Actress Danielle Moné Truitt attended the 2023 American Heart Association Red Dress Event in a flirty red dress by AGGI. Check out her fabulous curls in this red carpet snapshot!
Photo By (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for The American Heart Association)
JAN. 31: The paparazzi snapped a stylish photo of Kelly Rowland rocking a fly black ensemble during her recent LA outing. She completed her look with a LOVE faux fur scarf from LITA by Ciara.
Photo By (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
