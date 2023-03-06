2023 NAACP Image Awards: Check Out The Fashionable Fellas On The Red Carpet

These men stepped outside of the traditional box.

Men have it easy when it comes to dressing for events. Throw on a black suit and you're done. But sometimes men prefer to have a little fun with their fashion which was the case at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards. The fellas gave us different cuts, colors, and concepts and we loved it. Let's take a look at how the fashionable fellas showed up and showed out. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Aaron J. Thorton

Karon Riley stepped out in a crewneck sweater and matching slacks

Photo By Johnny Nunez

Jimmy Akingbola came through with an embellished double-breasted blazer sans shirt

Photo By Kayla Oaddams

Terrence "TC" Carson choose a head-to-toe leather ensemble

Photo By Leon Bennett

Jimmy Jean-Louis is dapper in a golden tuxedo jacket with black trim

Photo By Aaron J. Thorton

Joshua Boone added a little texture to his tuxedo jacket and a pop of color with a handkerchief

Photo By Leon Bennett