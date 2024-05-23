BET Awards 2024: Meet Our Stylish Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Nominees

These artists broke records, shattered ceilings, and kept the hits coming back-to-back while serving glam.

beyonce-032024-2.jpg

1 / 8

With her worldwide Renaissance tour under her belt, Queen B might have this one in the bag.

Photo By Kevin Mazur

coco-jones-052324.jpg

2 / 8

The voice within Coco Jones reminds us of a time when R&B had us on lock in the 90s.

Photo By Steve Jennings

doja-cat-2-041524.jpg

3 / 8

Doja Cat is all that, and more. As a lyricist, her style is exhilarating.

Photo By VALERIE MACON

her-05234.jpg

4 / 8

With her smooth melodies and electrifying guitar, H.E.R. is unstoppable.

Photo By Steph Chambers

muni-long-052324.jpg

5 / 8

Muni Long has come a long way since her days of writing music for others, and we're here for it!

Photo By NBC

ADVERTISEMENT
sza-052324.jpg

6 / 8

SZA is sizzling hot! It's no wonder why she is in this category.

Photo By Astrida Valigorsk

tyla-052324.jpg

7 / 8

Since 2023, Tyla has had a meteoric rise to the top. This girl from Jo'burg is definitely "that girl."

Photo By Noam Galai

victoria-monet-052324.jpg

8 / 8

Victoria Monét got it from her mama, and we're getting the idea that this queen is what dreams are made of.

Photo By Lester Cohen