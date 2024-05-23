BET Awards 2024: Meet Our Stylish Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Nominees
These artists broke records, shattered ceilings, and kept the hits coming back-to-back while serving glam.
With her worldwide Renaissance tour under her belt, Queen B might have this one in the bag.
Photo By Kevin Mazur
The voice within Coco Jones reminds us of a time when R&B had us on lock in the 90s.
Photo By Steve Jennings
Doja Cat is all that, and more. As a lyricist, her style is exhilarating.
Photo By VALERIE MACON
With her smooth melodies and electrifying guitar, H.E.R. is unstoppable.
Photo By Steph Chambers
Muni Long has come a long way since her days of writing music for others, and we're here for it!
Photo By NBC
