Hip Hop Awards 2022: Fashion Flashback - Method Man

Method Man proves that he's gotten finer with age.

2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Times Method Man Had Us Swooning

Though you may not hear him on the radio, Method Man is still very much active in hip hop. Whether performing with, frequent collaborator, Redman or Wu-Tang he still dominates stages. Most recently, he has shown up in several television series under his given name, Cliff Smith. No matter where he is, he brings his unique style with him. Let’s take a look back at how Method Man’s fashion has evolved.

2022 NAACP Image Awards: 3 Times Method Man Had Us Swooning

Method Man and Redman are all smiles after a performance at the 2014 ONE MusicFest

Photo By Prince Williams

Method Man poses in a lush velvet blazer at the 2009 Hip Hop Honors

Photo By Larry Busacca

Method Man appeared at the Source Awards in an oversized white tee and bucket hat

Photo By Rodrigo Varela

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Photo By Erika Goldring