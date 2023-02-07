2023 NAACP Image Awards: 'Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special' Nominees Are Dashing Gents

Their fashion, like their performances, should not be missed.

The actors nominated for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special all have lengthy resumes. When they appear in a production, the audience knows they are going to get strong performances. The same is true off-screen. When they show up on a carpet or at an event, they may keep it low-key, but they will be seen. Let's take a look at how their fashion mimics their artistry. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Paul Archuleta

Russell Hornsby kept it lowkey in a white shirt and patterned slacks for the VultureXHulu advanced screening of "Mike"

Photo By Craig Barritt

Keith David dressed up his suit with a little sheen for The Television Academy's 26th Hall of Fame Induction

Photo By Tommaso Boddi

Omar Miller chose a pop of color with a blue overcoat over his slacks for the premiere of "The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray"

Photo By JC Olivera

Glynn Turman is dapper in a blue suit as he poses with with Jo-Ann for "The 1619 Project" premiere

Photo By JC Olivera

TC Carson poses in a short sleevel mock neck and pants at The Breakfast Boys grand opening celebration

Photo By Paras Griffin