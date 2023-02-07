2023 NAACP Image Awards: 'Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special' Nominees Are Dashing Gents
Their fashion, like their performances, should not be missed.
The actors nominated for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special all have lengthy resumes. When they appear in a production, the audience knows they are going to get strong performances. The same is true off-screen. When they show up on a carpet or at an event, they may keep it low-key, but they will be seen. Let's take a look at how their fashion mimics their artistry.
By: Alba Anthony