2024 NAACP Image Awards: Soulful Silhouettes: Ari Lennox's Evolution in Red Carpet Style

Ari Lennox’s style has elevated right along with her music career.

Ari Lennox oozes R&B greatness every time she hits a soulful note. And just like her music, the singer is also on top of her game when serving up fashionable looks. With her electric live performances, Lennox gives fans glamorous outfits to remember, and on the red carpet, she owns her impeccable sense of style with every bit of grace. Let’s look at how the singer’s fashion has evolved through the years.

Photo By (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

Ari Lennox looked gorgeous at the American Music Awards in a split blue dress.

Photo By Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Ari Lennox shined bright as a crystal at GQ’s Men Of The Year party.

Photo By Robin L Marshall

Ari Lennox’s all-black look slayed the 2022 BET Awards red carpet.

Photo By Aaron J. Thornton

Ari Lennox glowed in her shimmery number at the 2021 Soul Train Awards.

Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin

Ari Lennox applied pleasure in her cutout white dress.

Photo By Rich Fury