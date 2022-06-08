BET Awards 2022: Denzel Washington’s Classic Style is Timeless
With four decades of great performances under his belt, Washington is the gold standard when it comes to acting and red carpet styling.
Do you remember the first time you saw Denzel Washington? Whether it was St Elsewhere, A Soldier’s Story, Glory, Mississippi Masala, or Malcolm X it was a great performance. Denzel is an actor’s actor and is the gold standard in the industry. He’s been nominated for "Best Actor" at the BET Awards 2022 for his performance as Lord Macbeth in The Tragedy of Macbeth. We will learn on June 26th at 8pm if he wins, until then let’s look back at some of his fashion moments.