BET Awards 2022: Denzel Washington’s Classic Style is Timeless

With four decades of great performances under his belt, Washington is the gold standard when it comes to acting and red carpet styling.

Do you remember the first time you saw Denzel Washington? Whether it was St Elsewhere, A Soldier’s Story, Glory, Mississippi Masala, or Malcolm X it was a great performance. Denzel is an actor’s actor and is the gold standard in the industry. He’s been nominated for "Best Actor" at the BET Awards 2022 for his performance as Lord Macbeth in The Tragedy of Macbeth. We will learn on June 26th at 8pm if he wins, until then let’s look back at some of his fashion moments.

Photo By Michael Loccisano

Denzel Washington is captured with Spike Lee at 1992 ShoWest

Photo By Jeff Kravitz

A dapper Denzel Washington arrives at the 2002 GQ Men of the Year Awards

Photo By Jim Spellman

Denzel Washington receives an honorary doctorate at the 2011 University of Pennsylvania commencement

Photo By Gilbert Carrasquill

Denzel Washington and his wife, actress Pauletta Washington, are striking in all black at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Photo By George Pimentel