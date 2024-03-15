55th NAACP Image Awards Dinner

It was a night under the stars as some of our favorite kings and queens from film, TV, and sports graced the red carpet.

damson-idris-0315242.jpg

1 / 17

This brotha knows how to make a statement. Damson Idris elevated the night with a classic suit and tie.

Photo By Leon Bennett/

sherri-shepherd-031524.jpg

2 / 17

Daytime talk show host Sherri Shepherd was pretty in pink.

Photo By Leon Bennett

coco-jones-031524.jpg

3 / 17

Actor and R&B star Coco Jones ate down in this look! This queen bodied this gown, hands down!

Photo By Leon Bennett

Ryan-Destiny-and-Keith-Powers-031524.jpg

4 / 17

THIS is Barbie and Ken! Ryan Destiny and her man Keith Powers served power couple vibes.

Photo By Leon Bennett

gail-bean-031524.jpg

5 / 17

Heads turned when "Snowfall" alum Gail Bean landed on the carpet.

Photo By Leon Bennett

dwyane-wade-gabrielle-union-031524.jpg

6 / 17

These two never miss a moment to slay. Dwyane Wade and his leading lady Gabrielle Union rocked this carpet in black and white.

Photo By Leon Bennett

vivica-a-fox-031524.jpg

7 / 17

Vivica A. Fox was sexy and flirty in this off-the-shoulder floor-length gown.

Photo By Leon Bennett

carl-payne-031524.jpg

8 / 17

"Martin" alum, Carl Payne stepped out giving us Easter vibes! Ok, Carl!

Photo By Monica Schipper/

Garcelle-Beauvais-031524.jpg

9 / 17

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Garcelle Beauvais was electrifying in white.

Photo By Leon Bennett

nicco-annan-031524.jpg

10 / 17

"P-Valley" star Nicco Annan was in the house looking dapper in all black.

Photo By Leon Bennett

Aisha-Hinds-031524.jpg

11 / 17

"9-1-1" star Aisha Hinds was a lady in red, and we can't get enough. This look is everything!

Photo By Monica Schipper

courtney-b-vance-031524.jpg

12 / 17

Courtney B. Vance kept it classy and cool. He wore a suit with sneakers, an untied bow tie, and a hat. We see you!

Photo By Leon Bennett

Lalah-Hathaway-031524.jpg

13 / 17

Lalah Hathaway was heaven-sent in this gold ensemble. Get it Lalah!

Photo By Leon Bennett

Jharrel-Jerome-031524.jpg

14 / 17

From the big screen to the red carpet, Jharrel Jerome knows how to put in the work. This night, he played up the color-blocking trend.

Photo By Leon Bennett

kenny-latimore-031524.jpg

15 / 17

Kenny Lattimore's swagger was undeniable on the red carpet.

Photo By Leon Bennett

Adjoa-Andoh-031524.jpg

16 / 17

"Bridgerton" and "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" star Adjoa Andoh was breathtaking in this gorgeous blue gown that she accentuated with a bold necklace.

Photo By Leon Bennett

luke-james-031524.jpg

17 / 17

Luke James is a triple threat who also knows how to dress. This monochromatic number is the chef's kiss.

Photo By Leon Bennett