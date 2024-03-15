55th NAACP Image Awards Dinner
It was a night under the stars as some of our favorite kings and queens from film, TV, and sports graced the red carpet.
This brotha knows how to make a statement. Damson Idris elevated the night with a classic suit and tie.
Photo By Leon Bennett/
Daytime talk show host Sherri Shepherd was pretty in pink.
Photo By Leon Bennett
Actor and R&B star Coco Jones ate down in this look! This queen bodied this gown, hands down!
Photo By Leon Bennett
THIS is Barbie and Ken! Ryan Destiny and her man Keith Powers served power couple vibes.
Photo By Leon Bennett
Heads turned when "Snowfall" alum Gail Bean landed on the carpet.
Photo By Leon Bennett
These two never miss a moment to slay. Dwyane Wade and his leading lady Gabrielle Union rocked this carpet in black and white.
Photo By Leon Bennett
Vivica A. Fox was sexy and flirty in this off-the-shoulder floor-length gown.
Photo By Leon Bennett
"Martin" alum, Carl Payne stepped out giving us Easter vibes! Ok, Carl!
Photo By Monica Schipper/
"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Garcelle Beauvais was electrifying in white.
Photo By Leon Bennett
"P-Valley" star Nicco Annan was in the house looking dapper in all black.
Photo By Leon Bennett
"9-1-1" star Aisha Hinds was a lady in red, and we can't get enough. This look is everything!
Photo By Monica Schipper
Courtney B. Vance kept it classy and cool. He wore a suit with sneakers, an untied bow tie, and a hat. We see you!
Photo By Leon Bennett
Lalah Hathaway was heaven-sent in this gold ensemble. Get it Lalah!
Photo By Leon Bennett
From the big screen to the red carpet, Jharrel Jerome knows how to put in the work. This night, he played up the color-blocking trend.
Photo By Leon Bennett
Kenny Lattimore's swagger was undeniable on the red carpet.
Photo By Leon Bennett
