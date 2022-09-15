Hip Hop Awards 2022: Fashion Flashback: Ludacris

How much has Ludacris’ style evolved?

Ludacris-Summer-Jam-Denver_SM10966

1 / 5

Atlanta DJ Chris Lova Lova changed his name to Ludacris and had a local hit with his independent album Incognegro in 1999. One year later, his major label release made him a star. His big hair, often braided, and bold style made him instantly recognizable around the world. Over the years Ludacris, and his fashion sense, have matured. While he has regrown the afro, his clothing has taken a turn toward grown man. Let’s take a look at how Ludacris’s style has evolved over the years.

Photo By (Photo: Seth McConnell/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

GettyImages-981826524.jpg

2 / 5

Ludacris is comfortably dressed down in all black at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards

Photo By Rich Fury

GettyImages-179399640.jpg

3 / 5

Ludacris does a fun take on all white for his birthday party in 2013

Photo By Prince Williams

GettyImages-109996832.jpg

4 / 5

Ludacris keeps light and cool in this outfit topped with a white hat for the 2005 VMAs

Photo By Lawrence Lucier

GettyImages-2844499.jpg

5 / 5

Ludacris dons his oversized best in a jacket and jeans at the 2003 MTV Europe Music Awards

Photo By John Rogers