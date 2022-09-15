Hip Hop Awards 2022: Fashion Flashback: Ludacris

1 / 5
Atlanta DJ Chris Lova Lova changed his name to Ludacris and had a local hit with his independent album Incognegro in 1999. One year later, his major label release made him a star. His big hair, often braided, and bold style made him instantly recognizable around the world. Over the years Ludacris, and his fashion sense, have matured. While he has regrown the afro, his clothing has taken a turn toward grown man. Let’s take a look at how Ludacris’s style has evolved over the years.
Photo By (Photo: Seth McConnell/The Denver Post via Getty Images)