2023 NAACP Image Awards: 'Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special' Nominees Are Fashionistas

These familiar faces are also fashion faves.

The five nominees for the 2023 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special all gave dynamic performances worthy of being praised. They do the same thing when they step out on carpets and at events. They raise the bar with their style and sense of fashion. Let's take a look at some of their most recent memorable moments. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Momodu Mansaray

Melissa De Sousa has fun with fringe at The Best Man: The Final Chapters premiere event.

Photo By Unique Nicole

Alexis Floyd is bold in an orange gown at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Photo By Steve Granitz

Danielle Deadwyler shines in a silver dress with double high slits at the 28th Critics Choice Awards.

Photo By Jeff Kravitz

Phylicia Rashad is pure class in a brightly colored jacket over white wide-legged pants at the Theater Forwards gala honoring Kenny Leon.

Photo By Noam Galai

Nia Long waves to the crowd as she dazzles in a white strapless gown for the premiere of You People.

Photo By Robin L Marshall