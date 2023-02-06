2023 NAACP Image Awards: 'Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special' Nominees Are Fashionistas
These familiar faces are also fashion faves.
1 / 6
The five nominees for the 2023 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special all gave dynamic performances worthy of being praised. They do the same thing when they step out on carpets and at events. They raise the bar with their style and sense of fashion. Let's take a look at some of their most recent memorable moments.
By: Alba Anthony