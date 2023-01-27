Want To Slay In 2023? Try These Fashion & Beauty Trends We Spotted On The Runway!
Before you head on your next shopping spree, take a look at our list of fashion and beauty trends that we expect to surge this year!
HEAD-TO-TOE DENIM: During Paris Fashion Week, we spotted several models rocking denim-on-denim looks. The key to slaying this trend is to step outside your comfort zone and remind yourself that the more denim, the better.
Photo By (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
METALLICS: There’s no better way to command attention than with a bold metallic look. From show-stopping golds to sexy silvers, the trend can easily be worn both day and night.
Photo By (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)
METALLIC GLAM: To accompany your metallic ensemble, take your look to a futuristic level with matching glam. The metallic eyeshadow will be all the rage this year.
Photo By (Photo by SAVIKO/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
LEATHER: The timeless fabric is being reimagined in 2023. Take your style up a notch with bold and edgy jackets, leather pants, bralettes, hats, and even accessories.
Photo By (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
BLUE EYESHADOW: With the continued rise in the Y2K aesthetic, we’re not surprised to see frosty blue eyeshadow making its comeback.
Photo By (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)
