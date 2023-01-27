Want To Slay In 2023? Try These Fashion & Beauty Trends We Spotted On The Runway!

Before you head on your next shopping spree, take a look at our list of fashion and beauty trends that we expect to surge this year!

HEAD-TO-TOE DENIM: During Paris Fashion Week, we spotted several models rocking denim-on-denim looks. The key to slaying this trend is to step outside your comfort zone and remind yourself that the more denim, the better.

Photo By (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

METALLICS: There’s no better way to command attention than with a bold metallic look. From show-stopping golds to sexy silvers, the trend can easily be worn both day and night.

Photo By (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)

METALLIC GLAM: To accompany your metallic ensemble, take your look to a futuristic level with matching glam. The metallic eyeshadow will be all the rage this year.

Photo By (Photo by SAVIKO/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

LEATHER: The timeless fabric is being reimagined in 2023. Take your style up a notch with bold and edgy jackets, leather pants, bralettes, hats, and even accessories.

Photo By (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

BLUE EYESHADOW: With the continued rise in the Y2K aesthetic, we’re not surprised to see frosty blue eyeshadow making its comeback.

Photo By (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)

BARBIECORE: If you love pink, Barbiecore is for you! The fashionable trend doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, so grab your favorite items and create a monochromatic look to remember.

Photo By (Photo Estrop by Getty Images)

CLOUD SKIN: In 2023, we are all about achieving a heavenly glow! “Cloud skin” is a trend that uses makeup to create a fresh, dewy look with a soft matte finish.

Photo By (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

FEATHERS: Want to make a statement the moment you step into the door? Adorn yourself in feathers! We’ve noticed a spike in feathery ensembles on both the runway and the red carpet.

Photo By (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images for Celia Kritharioti)