Soul Train Awards 2023: 7x David Banner Looked Like A Snack

Salt and pepper beards are forever in.

1 / 7

Nothing better than a fine man and a great smile. Look at David Banner in his salt and pepper beard as he attends the NBA In-Season Tournament game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena at State Farm Arena on November 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

A Smile A Mother Would Love

2 / 7

Don't you just feel all soft inside when you see David Banner smile? Look at David Banner all fly and fine in his two piece set as he attends 8th Annual Black Music Honors at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on May 19, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

That's A Good Man Savannah

3 / 7

David Banner is rubbing his hands like Birdman in this multicolored blazer and hat to match as he attends Shaq's 51st Birthday Celebration at The Bank on March 10, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Goat And His Goatee

4 / 7

David Banner clean shaven with a leather jacket as he attends a screening of "Untitled Dave Chappelle Documentary" at State Farm Arena on November 21, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Hear Me Out...Cause Whew!

5 / 7

David Banner in his red skully hat and studious glasses as he speaks onstage at the 2021 REVOLT Summit at 787 Windsor on November 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Lawd He Is Mesmerizing

6 / 7

David Banner looking so fine this orange button up shirt as he is onstage during "When They See Us" Atlanta screening at The Gathering Spot on May 30, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Classic Man

7 / 7

David Banner in this dapper suit and tie as he attends BET "Finding Justice" Atlanta premiere at The Foundry At Puritan Mill on March 04, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

