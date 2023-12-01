Soul Train Awards 2023: 7x David Banner Looked Like A Snack
Salt and pepper beards are forever in.
Nothing better than a fine man and a great smile. Look at David Banner in his salt and pepper beard as he attends the NBA In-Season Tournament game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena at State Farm Arena on November 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo By Getty
Don't you just feel all soft inside when you see David Banner smile? Look at David Banner all fly and fine in his two piece set as he attends 8th Annual Black Music Honors at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on May 19, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo By Getty
David Banner is rubbing his hands like Birdman in this multicolored blazer and hat to match as he attends Shaq's 51st Birthday Celebration at The Bank on March 10, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo By Getty
David Banner clean shaven with a leather jacket as he attends a screening of "Untitled Dave Chappelle Documentary" at State Farm Arena on November 21, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo By Getty
David Banner in his red skully hat and studious glasses as he speaks onstage at the 2021 REVOLT Summit at 787 Windsor on November 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo By Getty
