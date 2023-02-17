FAB 'FITS: Wendy Williams And Other Stars Who Wowed Us With Their Fashion This Week!
In need of fashion inspiration? Look no further than BET's weekly roundup of stylish paparazzi snapshots! Every Friday, we highlight some of the most eye-catching looks we’ve spotted on the red carpet and out on the town. See who slayed in FAB 'FITS this week!
Photo By (Photos: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images, Johnny Nunez/WireImage, Karwai Tang/WireImage)
FEB. 16: We can’t deny that Jonathan Majors caught our attention as the cover star for a recent issue of Men’s Magazine. The actor once again landed on our #MCE list when he arrived to the UK premiere of his latest movie 'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania' in a dapper three-piece suit.
Photo By (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
FEB. 15: New York Fashion brought out many recognizable faces, including Wendy Williams, who attended Daniel's Leather Fashion Show. The media mogul showed up in basic black, but gave us some drama with her fabulous pink fur and matching nails!
Photo By (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
FEB. 15: 'RHOP' star Karen Huger reminded us that we should always bet on black in her double-breasted black suit. She completed her look with black boots, a patterned tie, and a hint of sparkle with a Chanel broach on her left lapel.
Photo By (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
FEB. 15: Stealing the scene at the front row of Willy Chavarria's fashion show was Draya Michele. For her NYFW slay, the star opted for sleek hair, dark sunglasses, black leather mid-drift, and a mini skirt.
Photo By (Photo by Udo Salters/Getty Images)
