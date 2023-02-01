2023 NAACP Image Awards: 'Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special' Noms Slay On The Carpet

These actresses bring the drama on and off the screen.

1 / 6

The performances given by the actresses nominated for 2023 NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special required them to dig deep within themselves to entertain us. Surprisingly, these women have managed to shed those heavy roles and shine on carpets and at events. When they are out they still bring the drama, but in a much different way. Let's take a look at their recent, noteworthy looks. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By steve jennings

2 / 6

Niecy Nash is fine as wine in a form fitted sparkle gown with a luxurious cape

Photo By Monica Schipper

3 / 6

Sanaa Lathan gives rocker glam in all black for The Best Man: The Final Chapters premiere

Photo By Mark D. Gunter

4 / 6

Viola Davis shines in a chocolate sparkle gown with assymetric cape detail

Photo By Jeff Kravitz

5 / 6

Regina Hall dazzles in a white gown with feather detail and silver trim

Photo By Frazier Harrison

6 / 6

Zoe Saldana is darling in a sheer gown with bustle for the Avatar: The Way of the Water world premiere

Photo By Karwai Tang