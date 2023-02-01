2023 NAACP Image Awards: 'Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special' Noms Slay On The Carpet
These actresses bring the drama on and off the screen.
The performances given by the actresses nominated for 2023 NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, or Dramatic Special required them to dig deep within themselves to entertain us. Surprisingly, these women have managed to shed those heavy roles and shine on carpets and at events. When they are out they still bring the drama, but in a much different way. Let's take a look at their recent, noteworthy looks.
By: Alba Anthony