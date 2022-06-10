BET Awards 2022: Forest Whitaker’s Fashion Choices Are Versatile Like His Roles

The actor, who is nominated for 'Best Actor', has occasionally opted for bold scripts and colors.

GettyImages-1356269108 (1).jpg

1 / 5

Forest Whitaker has become known for his versatility as an actor. You need not look further than the performances that got him nominated for "Best Actor" at the BET Awards 2022 to see it in action. Forest adeptly takes on two real-life figures as Reverend C.L. Franklin in the motion picture "Respect" and legendary gangster Bumpy Johnson in the tv series "Godfather of Harlem". Forest’s mastery of big and small screen may make him a winner at the ceremony which airs June 26th at 8pm. Before we get to the show, let’s take a look back at some of his fashion moments. Forest Whitaker channels Bumpy Johnson a burgundy striped suit at the 2021 Gotham Awards

Photo By Dia Dipasupil

GettyImages-1043106384.jpg

2 / 5

Forest Whitaker is casual in a leather jacket and jeans at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival

Photo By Noam Galai

GettyImages-960733548.jpg

3 / 5

Forest Whitaker is sans tie in a blue suit at the 2018 Disney/ABC International Upfronts

Photo By Amanda Edwards

GettyImages-912017504.jpg

4 / 5

Forest Whitaker goes formal with a satin lapel at the premiere of Black Panther

Photo By JB Lacroix

GettyImages-476060711.jpg

5 / 5

Forest Whitaker looks dapper in a three piece ensemble at the 2014 Independent Spirit Awards

Photo By Jason LaVeris