The Gridiron: HBCU Football Roundup Week 5

Florida A&M 34, Mississippi Valley 7 --
Florida A&M continued their winning streak as they defeated Mississippi Valley, making it three wins in a row. Quarterback Jeremy Moussa had a stellar performance throwing for 291 yards and 2 touchdowns. Wide Receiver, Xavier Smith, added 13 receptions for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Rattlers defense didn’t give up much as they held the Delta Devils to one touchdown and forced two fumbles. After Mississippi Valley tied the game up in the first quarter 7-7, the Rattlers scored 27 consecutive points to dominate the game. Florida A&M (3-2), whose record is now above .500, will face SC State on Saturday (Oct 8).
Photo By Florida A&M Athletics/ Kyrease Desseau
Southern University 59, Ark.- Pine Bluff 3 --
Southern University rolled past University of Arkansas- Pine Bluff. The Jaguars offense clicked on all cylinders. On the ground, the Jaguars had seven different ball carriers who rushed for a total of 252 yards. Quarterback Besean Mccray led the attack through the air, throwing for 241 yards and 4 touchdowns. Southern erupted in the first half jumping to a 42-3 lead over the Golden Lions. The Jaguars defense dominated throughout the game holding Arkansas Pine-Bluff to 3 total rushing yards and forced 4 interceptions. The Jaguars will face Prairie View on Saturday (Oct. 8).
Photo By Fred Green, Jaguars Athletic Intern
Howard 26, Yale 34 --
The Bisons fell short of the Ivy League team. Due to rainy weather conditions, Yale opted to stay on the ground. The Bulldogs’ rushing attack seemed to be too much for Howard. Led by running back Tre Peterson and quarterback Nolan Grooms, Yale rushed for 366 yards. Despite being down 27-6 in the third quarter, Howard fought back with two consecutive touchdowns by Quinton Williams and Ian Wheeler to make it a one possession game. However, Yale finished off the game with a touchdown in the 4th quarter to put it out of reach for Howard. This game was part of the NAACP Harmony Classic. Howard now enters their bye week.
Photo By David Sierra
Morgan State 44, Va. Lynchburg 10 -- Returning from their bye week, Morgan State blew past Virginia Lynchburg. Led by quarterback Carson Baker, who threw three touchdowns, the Bears managed to get an early jump as they put up 37 points in the first half. Despite Virginia Lynchburg playing three different quarterbacks, the Bears all three were held to 137 passing yards combined, the defense also forced multiple turnovers and a safety. Morgan State, now 2-2, enters conference play on Saturday 10/8 against Norfolk State (0-5) for their homecoming.
Photo By Chris Thompkins