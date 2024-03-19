2024 NAACP Image Awards: Keke Palmer's Most Dazzling Red Carpet Ensembles

The style icon’s looks are as vibrant as her personality.

Keke Palmer has many accolades to her name, including knowing how to own a red carpet. The woman of many talents has always had the gift of gab, becoming a fashionista in recent years with her eye-catching looks. It’s been exciting to witness her style evolution as she’s grown into a true fashion chameleon. Whether she’s sporting designer pieces or leading trends, Palmer is always on top of her fashion game. See some of her best ensembles.

Photo By Paras Griffin

Keke Palmer had all eyes on her as she stunned with her pink tulle minidress at the Time100 Next Gala.

Photo By Jamie McCarthy

Keke Palmer brought bright, bold colors to the 2022 BET Awards, wearing a low-cut patchwork dress on the carpet to spice things up.

Photo By Amy Sussman

Keke Palmer took some inspiration from Diana Ross for her glamorous ‘70s-style Met Gala look, donning a long sparkly dress fit for a star.

Photo By Taylor Hill

Keke Palmer outshined everyone at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards with her glittering gold-beaded gown.

Photo By Jim Spellman

Keke Palmer flocked to the IFP Gotham Awards in style, rocking a dramatic black feathered dress with a majestic train.

Photo By Noam Galai