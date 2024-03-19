2024 NAACP Image Awards: Keke Palmer's Most Dazzling Red Carpet Ensembles
The style icon’s looks are as vibrant as her personality.
1 / 6
Keke Palmer has many accolades to her name, including knowing how to own a red carpet. The woman of many talents has always had the gift of gab, becoming a fashionista in recent years with her eye-catching looks. It’s been exciting to witness her style evolution as she’s grown into a true fashion chameleon. Whether she’s sporting designer pieces or leading trends, Palmer is always on top of her fashion game. See some of her best ensembles.