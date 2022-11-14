Soul Train Awards 2022: Lucky Daye Keeps Us Guessing
The R&B singer makes a splash with his fashion choices.
Lucky Daye's soulful voice won him a Grammy award for Best Progressive R&B Album. His fashion sense is every bit as progressive as the academy designated his music. When he appears on stage or at an event, you never know what he is going to wear but you will take note and pay attention. Lucky Daye isn't ever going to blend into the crowd. Let's take a look at some of his eye-catching looks.
The Soul Train Awards 2022 premieres Saturday, November 26 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her.
By: Alba Anthony