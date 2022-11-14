Soul Train Awards 2022: Lucky Daye Keeps Us Guessing

The R&B singer makes a splash with his fashion choices.

GettyImages-1240288450.jpg

1 / 6

Lucky Daye's soulful voice won him a Grammy award for Best Progressive R&B Album. His fashion sense is every bit as progressive as the academy designated his music. When he appears on stage or at an event, you never know what he is going to wear but you will take note and pay attention. Lucky Daye isn't ever going to blend into the crowd. Let's take a look at some of his eye-catching looks. The Soul Train Awards 2022 premieres Saturday, November 26 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Todd Owyoung

GettyImages-1406440610.jpg

2 / 6

Lucky Daye wears a cutout tank with rope trim and metallic leather pants for a performance at the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture

Photo By Bennett Raglin

GettyImages-1405478299.jpg

3 / 6

Lucky Daye brought a bouquet to match his colorful jacket at the 2022 BET Awards

Photo By Prince Williams

GettyImages-1354513447.jpg

4 / 6

Lucky Daye tossed a feathered jacket over his black suit at the 2021 Soul Train Awards

Photo By Dia Dipasupil

GettyImages-1407798381.jpg

5 / 6

Lucky Daye takes a seat in a leather suit with contrast stitching at Wireless Festival

Photo By Joseph Okpako

GettyImages-1389405902.jpg

6 / 6

Lucky Daye stands out from the crowd in a bright green suit at the 64th Grammy Awards

Photo By Jeff Kravitz