Styling And Profiling: Black Celebrities And Their Most Memorable MET Gala Moments
In anticipation of the soiree, on Monday, May 1st, we have put together 15 moments of extravagance, risk-taking, and pure artistry.
1 / 16
The MET Gala is always the place to show up and show out. Here are 15 of our favorite celebrities who understood the assignment and slayed on the red carpet. (Words: Leesa Fenderson)
Photo By Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; y. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images
2 / 16
Lupita Nyong' o in Versace stuns in a crown of golden afropics.
Photo By (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
3 / 16
Rihanna in a Balenciaga coat dress with A$AP Rocky unbothered and beautiful.
Photo By (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
4 / 16
Lil Kim sparkles in plush pink embodies hip-hop glam.
Photo By (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
5 / 16
Zendaya styled by Law Roach, a Black Cinderella moment by Tommy Hilfiger.
Photo By (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage )
ADVERTISEMENT
6 / 16
Naomi Campbell in Burberry nails the Gilded Age in crystal adornment.
Photo By (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
7 / 16
Iman in a tiered, feathered Dolce & Gabbana x Harris Reed ensemble and headpiece steals the show at any age.
Photo By (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
8 / 16
Janelle Monae powerfully embodies individuality in a black Ralph Lauren gown of gilded glamour.
Photo By (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
9 / 16
Serena Williams glows in sundrenched pink floral a championship moment in Atelier Versace.
Photo By (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
10 / 16
Dapper in all black Thom Browne with an adorned lapel Lil Baby shows us hip-hop refinement.
Photo By (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue)
ADVERTISEMENT