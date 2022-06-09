BET Awards 2022: Sterling K. Brown’s Best Fashion Moments

The ‘This Is Us’ star is nominated for ‘Best Actor’ at this year’s show.

Sterling K. Brown’s role as the problem solving, in touch with his emotions Randall Pearson on "This Is Us," introduced his sublime acting to the mainstream. His performance as the adopted infant turned dad joke king has once again garnered him a "Best Actor" nomination at the BET Awards 2022, which air June 26th at 8pm. Now that we have wiped our tears following the 'This Is Us' season finale, we can look back at some of his fashion moments.

Photo By Jon Kopaloff

Sterling K. Brown wears shades to top off his suit at the 2019 Independent Spirit Awards

Photo By Jeff Kravitz

Sterling K Brown and wife, actress Ryan Michelle Bathe, wear matching tuxedos at the 75th Annual Golden Globes

Photo By Steve Granitz

Sterling K. Brown is casual in all black with a leather jacket at the 2018 Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE Upfronts

Photo By Paul Zimmerman

Sterling K. Brown poses at the 2016 NBC Universal Upfront

Photo By Art Streiber