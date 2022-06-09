BET Awards 2022: Sterling K. Brown’s Best Fashion Moments
The ‘This Is Us’ star is nominated for ‘Best Actor’ at this year’s show.
Sterling K. Brown’s role as the problem solving, in touch with his emotions Randall Pearson on "This Is Us," introduced his sublime acting to the mainstream. His performance as the adopted infant turned dad joke king has once again garnered him a "Best Actor" nomination at the BET Awards 2022, which air June 26th at 8pm. Now that we have wiped our tears following the 'This Is Us' season finale, we can look back at some of his fashion moments.