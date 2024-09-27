Cardi B, Willow Smith, and More Dazzle at Paris Fashion Week
Stars took over Paris Fashion Week 2024, turning the runway into their playground! Cardi B wowed everyone with bold, high-fashion looks, while Willow Smith rocked edgy elegance like no other. Scroll through to check out all the dazzling moments!
Cardi B serves high fashion in Mugler ensemble.
Normani perfectly balances sophistication and boldness.
Kid Cudi spotted front row at the ALAINPAUL Womenswear show.
Lenny Kravitz for Saint Laurent.
Willow style is a bold fusion of edgy streetwear and eclectic high-fashion.
