Cardi B, Willow Smith, and More Dazzle at Paris Fashion Week

Stars took over Paris Fashion Week 2024, turning the runway into their playground! Cardi B wowed everyone with bold, high-fashion looks, while Willow Smith rocked edgy elegance like no other. Scroll through to check out all the dazzling moments!

Cardi B.

Cardi B serves high fashion in Mugler ensemble.

Photo By (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Normani

Normani perfectly balances sophistication and boldness.

Photo By (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi spotted front row at the ALAINPAUL Womenswear show.

Photo By (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz for Saint Laurent.

Photo By Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Willow Smith

Willow style is a bold fusion of edgy streetwear and eclectic high-fashion.

Photo By (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

Justine Sky

Actress and singer Justine Sky for Acne Studio.

Photo By (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Acne Studios)

Cardi B. for Balmain.

Photo By (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Balmain)

Lavern Cox

'Uglies' star Lavern Cox exudes confidence in Mugler ensemble, complete with a dramatic fringed cape.

Photo By (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Naomi Ackie

'Blink Twice' star Naomi Ackie arrives at Loewe Womenswear show in a tailored black blazer with flowing olive-green trousers.

Photo By (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images