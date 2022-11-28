Soul Train Awards 2022: Deon Cole's Fashionable Show Looks

Hosting requires fashion versatility and Deon Cole delivered.

Hosting an awards show is a tremendous responsibility. You have to keep the show on track, entertain the audience both in person and at home, and most importantly, you have to look good. The host of the 2022 Soul Train Awards delivered on all accounts. Deon Cole managed to keep the soul train on track while looking dapper. It's no small feat so let's take a look at his take on host fashion. By: Alba Anthony

Deon Cole kept it simple on the carpet with an all black suit

Deon Cole kept it cozy on stage in a purple leather hooded sweatsuit

Deon Cole brightens up the stage in a yellow double breasted wide legged suit

Deon Cole rocks a black leather jacket and pants with a matching t-shirt on stage

Deon Cole took the stage in a red leather suit and black shirt

