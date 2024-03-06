2024 NAACP Image Awards: Seth Carr's Teen Style Triumphs: Red Carpet Looks That Steal the Spotlight

The teen actor has his own sense of style.

Seth Carr has been in show business since he was a tiny tot. The child model-turned-budding actor has great range in his handful of onscreen projects, and the same goes for his red carpet looks. Though he keeps it simple, he still knows how to dazzle now and then with some standout fashion choices. Let’s take a look at the teen’s spotlight-stealing outfits.

Photo By Leon Bennett

Seth Carr played up his casual look with a brown patterned button-up at a “Black Widow” fan event.

Photo By Amy Sussman

Seth Carr looked flashy and fly in his brown satin tracksuit at New York Comic Con 2022.

Photo By Craig Barritt

Seth Carr looked vibrant in his floral print jacket and yellow tee at Disney+’s "Rise" premiere in Los Angeles.

Photo By Leon Bennett

Seth Carr dressed in more prints with his black-and-white combo at the “Tomorrow War" premiere.

Photo By Matt Winkelmeyer

Seth Carr looked dapper in his red velvet suit at a special screening for his movie "Breaking In.”

Photo By Axelle/Bauer-Griffin