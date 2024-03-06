2024 NAACP Image Awards: Seth Carr's Teen Style Triumphs: Red Carpet Looks That Steal the Spotlight
The teen actor has his own sense of style.
1 / 6
Seth Carr has been in show business since he was a tiny tot. The child model-turned-budding actor has great range in his handful of onscreen projects, and the same goes for his red carpet looks. Though he keeps it simple, he still knows how to dazzle now and then with some standout fashion choices. Let’s take a look at the teen’s spotlight-stealing outfits.