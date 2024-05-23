Cannes Film Festival 2024: Our Favorite Stars Who Shined Bright In Glitz and Glam
No matter the occasion, putting that 'ish on is non-negotiable.
This is how to make a statement! Slaying from head to toe is easy for Teyana Taylor.
Photo By JB Lacroix
Colman Domingo took dapper fashion to another level in this ensemble.
Photo By Dave Benett
Kelly Rowland donned the carpet in a stunning bright red gown.
Photo By Lionel Hahn
Striking a pose is Winne Harlow's favorite sport.
Photo By JB Lacroix
Sometimes it bows like that! Go head Zoe Saldana!
Photo By Gisela Schober
