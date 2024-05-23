Cannes Film Festival 2024: Our Favorite Stars Who Shined Bright In Glitz and Glam

No matter the occasion, putting that 'ish on is non-negotiable.

This is how to make a statement! Slaying from head to toe is easy for Teyana Taylor.

Photo By JB Lacroix

Colman Domingo took dapper fashion to another level in this ensemble.

Photo By Dave Benett

Kelly Rowland donned the carpet in a stunning bright red gown.

Photo By Lionel Hahn

Striking a pose is Winne Harlow's favorite sport.

Photo By JB Lacroix

Sometimes it bows like that! Go head Zoe Saldana!

Photo By Gisela Schober

Kelly Rowland was breathtaking for a second time at the festival in this all-white gown, but it's the blonde hair for us!

Photo By Marc Piasecki

Sabrina Dhowre Elba turned heads in this black-and-white gradient effect number.

Photo By Samir Hussein