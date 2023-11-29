Soul Train Awards 2023: T-Pain's Style Hits a High Note, 'Buy U a Dr3ss' to Impress
We're exploring T-Pain's trendsetting harmonies and fashion statements.
Not only did he receive his flowers, but he gave a stellar performance and looked dapper all evening as he attends Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo By Getty
T-Pain got the ish on with the color way bomber jacket and chain as he performs onstage at Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo By Getty
Nothing but swag in this picture, rocking the red suit as T-Pain performs In Concert at Irving Plaza on May 31, 2022
Photo By Getty
This is sexy right here. The pink suit blaze with the chains is a vibe as T-Pain attends Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys For Life" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Photo By Getty
The crystals are a nice touch to this jacket as T-Pain attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.
Photo By Getty
