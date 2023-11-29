Soul Train Awards 2023: T-Pain's Style Hits a High Note, 'Buy U a Dr3ss' to Impress

We're exploring T-Pain's trendsetting harmonies and fashion statements.

Clean Cut Legend

Not only did he receive his flowers, but he gave a stellar performance and looked dapper all evening as he attends Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California

Beauty And Fashion Is Pain

T-Pain got the ish on with the color way bomber jacket and chain as he performs onstage at Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

He Owns The Color Red

Nothing but swag in this picture, rocking the red suit as T-Pain performs In Concert at Irving Plaza on May 31, 2022

The Pink Pain Panther

This is sexy right here. The pink suit blaze with the chains is a vibe as T-Pain attends Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys For Life" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

Crystal Magic Man

The crystals are a nice touch to this jacket as T-Pain attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

Red Hot Man Alert

He is just as hot as the red bomber jacket he has on. Wheeew. Look at T-Pain look super fine as arrives to the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia

Classic Man, Classic Style

This is super dapper and our man never misses. Check out our man T-Pain as he performs onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

