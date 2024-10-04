Hip Hop Awards 2024: See These Female MCs Dazzle in Chic Suits
These female MCs are taking power dressing to the next level! From bold colors to sleek tailoring, they’re redefining chic in suits that showcase both style and confidence. See how they dazzle in these head-turning looks!
The Houston Hottie was suited up for her performance at the DNC
Photo By Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
Big Latto, aka Big Mama, looking very boss-like for her appearance at Paris Fashion Week.
Photo By (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)
GloRilla channels her inner Janet Jackson with this pinstripe suit for her 2024 VMA performance.
Photo By (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)
Cardi B. looking fierce.
Photo By (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
A throwback look from West coast rapper Saweetie.
Photo By (Photo by Jacopo Raule/WireImage)
