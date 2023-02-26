2023 NAACP Image Awards: The Men Who Came to Play
These guys came with their most fashionable and suave looks.
1 / 8
The carpet at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards was on fire and the men came out ready to be seen. Let's take a look at some of their hot looks. By: Alba Anthony
Photo By L-R (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET), (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images), (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)
2 / 8
Jabari Banks set off his all-black ensemble with a pair of snakeskin boots.
Photo By Frazier Harrison
3 / 8
Jonathan Slocumb poses in a black and bronze embellished suit.
Photo By Leon Bennett
4 / 8
Skyh Black stands out in a multicolored metallic jacket.
Photo By Leon Bennett
5 / 8
Adrian Holmes proves classic is always in style in a black tux and tie.
Photo By Kayla Oaddams
ADVERTISEMENT