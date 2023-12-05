Soul Train Awards 2023: Brent Faiyaz Is The Definition Of Cozy Opulence
Keep it swaggy at all times
Brent Faiyaz in all black with a gold watch as he performs live on stage during the "Brent Faiyaz: F*ck The World It's A Wasteland Tour" at James L. Knight Center on August 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Brent Faiyaz in a purple and black Comme Des Garcon sweatshirt keeping it cozy as he performs during the Broccoli City Festival Day 2 on July 16, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Brent Faiyaz is representing the Gucci brand well in this custom varsity jacket and the red Gucci briefcase to set the tone of the outfit as he attends "Bungalow Gucci" in celebration of the opening of Gucci Meatpacking District on April 29, 2023 in New York City.
Brent Faiyaz is keeping it cool with the hoodie on and shades as he attends "That Badu" launch by Erykah Badu and Cookies at Cookies Los Angeles on March 10, 2023 in Maywood, California.
Brent Faiyaz is cozy on stage with a varsity jacket and shades to match as he performs on Monday, November 21, 2022
