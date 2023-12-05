Soul Train Awards 2023: Brent Faiyaz Is The Definition Of Cozy Opulence

Brent Faiyaz in all black with a gold watch as he performs live on stage during the "Brent Faiyaz: F*ck The World It's A Wasteland Tour" at James L. Knight Center on August 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

Photo By Getty

Cozy Opulence

Brent Faiyaz in a purple and black Comme Des Garcon sweatshirt keeping it cozy as he performs during the Broccoli City Festival Day 2 on July 16, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Photo By Getty

Gucci This, Gucci That

Brent Faiyaz is representing the Gucci brand well in this custom varsity jacket and the red Gucci briefcase to set the tone of the outfit as he attends "Bungalow Gucci" in celebration of the opening of Gucci Meatpacking District on April 29, 2023 in New York City.

Photo By Getty

Shades On To Block The Noise

Brent Faiyaz is keeping it cool with the hoodie on and shades as he attends "That Badu" launch by Erykah Badu and Cookies at Cookies Los Angeles on March 10, 2023 in Maywood, California.

Photo By Getty

Performance Ready

Brent Faiyaz is cozy on stage with a varsity jacket and shades to match as he performs on Monday, November 21, 2022

Photo By Getty

Fashionable At The Carpets

Brent Faiyaz in a gray suit jacket and patterned pants as he attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo By Getty

Can't Go Wrong In Saint Laurent

Brent Faiyaz in a custom Saint Laurent suit as he heads to sit front row at Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2023 photographed on September 27, 2022 in Paris, France.

Photo By Getty