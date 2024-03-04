2024 NAACP Image Awards: 5 Times Janelle Monáe's Hairstyle Stole the Red Carpet Spotlight
When it comes to their many adventurous hairstyles, the singer and actor knows how to stun.
Risk-taker, trendsetter, trailblazer — these words are all synonymous with Janelle Monáe's bold hair journey. The Grammy-nominated singer and actor knows there’s power in switching their style up, especially when it comes to turning heads on the red carpet. The edgier and more versatile, the better. Monáe always manages to make a big statement with her intricate hairstyles. Let’s revisit some of their unforgettable moments.