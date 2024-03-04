2024 NAACP Image Awards: 5 Times Janelle Monáe's Hairstyle Stole the Red Carpet Spotlight

When it comes to their many adventurous hairstyles, the singer and actor knows how to stun.

Risk-taker, trendsetter, trailblazer — these words are all synonymous with Janelle Monáe's bold hair journey. The Grammy-nominated singer and actor knows there’s power in switching their style up, especially when it comes to turning heads on the red carpet. The edgier and more versatile, the better. Monáe always manages to make a big statement with her intricate hairstyles. Let’s revisit some of their unforgettable moments.

Janelle Monáe turned the glam up with a sleek pixie cut at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

Janelle Monáe put a modern spin on the retro pompadour look at the "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" premiere.

Janelle Monáe took the messy topknot bun to new heights on the 2022 BET Awards red carpet.

Janelle Monáe added a pop of color to their long cornrows, weaving in some stark white accessories for the "Queen & Slim" Premiere.

Janelle Monáe’s gorgeous floral dual-bun updo was in full bloom at the 2017 SAG Awards.

