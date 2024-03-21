2024 NAACP Image Awards: These Shoes Were Made For Red Carpets
From head to toe, these red carpet looks were stepping on necks!
For some, the shoe needs to be more forgettable, hiding under a gown's hem. But for others, the shoe is the look. At the Image Awards, the shoe cam was on. Check out a few of the best in the shoe game from the red carpet.
Photo By John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images
Tai Beauchamp -
These strappy silver shoes are the perfect complement to her feathery frock.