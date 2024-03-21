2024 NAACP Image Awards: These Shoes Were Made For Red Carpets

From head to toe, these red carpet looks were stepping on necks!

For some, the shoe needs to be more forgettable, hiding under a gown's hem. But for others, the shoe is the look. At the Image Awards, the shoe cam was on. Check out a few of the best in the shoe game from the red carpet.

Photo By John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images

Tai Beauchamp - These strappy silver shoes are the perfect complement to her feathery frock.

Photo By Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Michelle Buteau - If Michelle kicked these feathery shoes up, they’d be mistaken for a centerpiece.

Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Misty Copeland - This ballerina is used to being on her toes, so this heel is easy work

Photo By John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images

MC Lyte - the higher the heel, the closer to god.

Photo By Paras Griffin

Not only are the straps snaking up around her ankle, but the heel is giving squiggly snake vibes too! The details are immaculate.

Photo By Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images