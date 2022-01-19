The Life & Legacy Of André Leon Talley

See groundbreaking moments from the forefather of fashion.

011922-style-andre-leon-talley.jpg

1 / 12

André Leon Talley was an American fashion journalist, stylist, creative director, and editor-at-large of Vogue magazine. He was the magazine's fashion news director from 1983 to 1987, its first African-American male creative director from 1988 to 1995, and then its editor-at-large from 1998 to 2013. Take a look at moments throughout his tenure in the fashion industry.

Photo By (Photos from left: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage, Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

GettyImages-579190926.jpg

2 / 12

Diana Ross and André Leon Talley dancing at Studio 54, 1979.

Photo By Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

GettyImages-105589671.jpg

3 / 12

André Leon Talley and Naomi Campbell at the 1989 Tanqueray Sterling Ball.

Photo By Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Talley & Wintour At The Metropolitan Museum Of Art.jpg

4 / 12

André Leon Talley and Anna Wintor at the 1998 Met Gala.

Photo By Photo by Rose Hartman/Getty Images

Anna Wintour and Andre Leon Talley at the Oscar de la Renta Spring 2003 fashion show.jpg

5 / 12

Anna Wintour and André Leon Talley at the Oscar de la Renta Spring 2003 runway show.

Photo By Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT
Sean "P Diddy" Combs, Andre Talley.jpg

6 / 12

Sean “Love” Combs and André Leon Talley at The 19th Annual Night Of Stars Honoring "The Provcateurs: Those Who Dare."

Photo By Photo by Keith Bedford/Getty Images

Andre Leon Talley and Renee Zellweger.jpg

7 / 12

André Leon Talley and Renee Zellweger at the 2003 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Photo By Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images

André Leon Talley and Oprah.jpg

8 / 12

Oprah Winfrey and André Leon Talley attend the Legends Ball at the Bacara Resort and Spa on May 14, 2005.

Photo By (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Janet Jackson and Andre Leon Talley.jpg

9 / 12

Janet Jackson and André Leon Talley at the Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring/Summer 2007 runway show.

Photo By Photo by Foc Kan/WireImage

André Leon Talley and Karl Largerfield.jpg

10 / 12

André Leon Talley and Karl Largerfield at the Chanel Fall/Winter 2013 runway show.

Photo By Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT
Andre Leon Talley And Kanye West.jpg

11 / 12

Andre Leon Talley and Kanye West backstage at the Yeezy Season 2 show during New York Fashion Week in September 2015.

Photo By (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Kanye West Yeezy)

André Leon Talley and Rihanna at the 2017 MET Gala

12 / 12

André Leon Talley and Rihanna in an iconic Commes des Garçons look2017 MET Gala.

Photo by @andreltalley via Instagram