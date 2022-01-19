The Life & Legacy Of André Leon Talley
See groundbreaking moments from the forefather of fashion.
André Leon Talley was an American fashion journalist, stylist, creative director, and editor-at-large of Vogue magazine. He was the magazine's fashion news director from 1983 to 1987, its first African-American male creative director from 1988 to 1995, and then its editor-at-large from 1998 to 2013. Take a look at moments throughout his tenure in the fashion industry.
Photo By (Photos from left: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage, Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Diana Ross and André Leon Talley dancing at Studio 54, 1979.
Photo By Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images
André Leon Talley and Naomi Campbell at the 1989 Tanqueray Sterling Ball.
Photo By Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
André Leon Talley and Anna Wintor at the 1998 Met Gala.
Photo By Photo by Rose Hartman/Getty Images
Anna Wintour and André Leon Talley at the Oscar de la Renta Spring 2003 runway show.
Photo By Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Sean “Love” Combs and André Leon Talley at The 19th Annual Night Of Stars Honoring "The Provcateurs: Those Who Dare."
Photo By Photo by Keith Bedford/Getty Images
André Leon Talley and Renee Zellweger at the 2003 CFDA Fashion Awards.
Photo By Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Oprah Winfrey and André Leon Talley attend the Legends Ball at the Bacara Resort and Spa on May 14, 2005.
Photo By (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Janet Jackson and André Leon Talley at the Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring/Summer 2007 runway show.
Photo By Photo by Foc Kan/WireImage
André Leon Talley and Karl Largerfield at the Chanel Fall/Winter 2013 runway show.
Photo By Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
