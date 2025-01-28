Paris Fashion Week: How Black Stars Set the Style Standard
From bold runway moments to effortlessly chic streetwear, these Black stars turned Paris Fashion Week into their personal style stage. Get ready to swoon over the glamour, confidence, and undeniable fashion finesse they brought to the City of Light.
Gabrielle Union arrived at Paris Fashion Week, serving minimalist drama in a sleek, black, off-the-shoulders gown with daring sheer details.
Photo By (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Pharrell Williams and family redefined cozy-meets-luxury vibes in matching Carhartt chic, layered warmth, and that unmistakable Louis Vuitton flair.
Photo By (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)
Timeless elegance with a playful twist! Tems and Raye served up monochrome magic and head-turning glamour.
Photo By (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Whoopi Goldberg proving that classic never goes out of style. A draped black ensemble paired with her signature specs gave timeless sophistication.
Photo By (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)
From the Jacquemus beanie to the bold shades and textured layers, Odell Beckham Jr.'s look screamed contemporary cool.
Photo By (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
