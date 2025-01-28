Paris Fashion Week: How Black Stars Set the Style Standard

From bold runway moments to effortlessly chic streetwear, these Black stars turned Paris Fashion Week into their personal style stage. Get ready to swoon over the glamour, confidence, and undeniable fashion finesse they brought to the City of Light.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union arrived at Paris Fashion Week, serving minimalist drama in a sleek, black, off-the-shoulders gown with daring sheer details.

Photo By (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

Pharrell Williams and Family

Pharrell Williams and family redefined cozy-meets-luxury vibes in matching Carhartt chic, layered warmth, and that unmistakable Louis Vuitton flair.

Photo By (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Tems and Raye

Timeless elegance with a playful twist! Tems and Raye served up monochrome magic and head-turning glamour.

Photo By (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg proving that classic never goes out of style. A draped black ensemble paired with her signature specs gave timeless sophistication.

Photo By (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr.

From the Jacquemus beanie to the bold shades and textured layers, Odell Beckham Jr.'s look screamed contemporary cool.

Photo By (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

A'ja Wilson

A'ja Wilson channeled cozy sophistication, this textured oversized blazer exuded understated chic. Effortless style meets confident individuality.

Photo By (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Jada Crawley and Chris Paul

Plaid perfection meets Parisian chic! Jada Crawley and Chris Paul brought sophistication and edge to the Dior show, blending timeless patterns with sleek modern details.

Photo By (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP) (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

Caleb McLaughlin

Caleb McLaughlin delivered luxury with a soft edge. Relaxed knit, wide-leg corduroys and a crossbody bag made for the ultimate minimalist statement at Dior.

Photo By (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior Homme)