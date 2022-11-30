Soul Train Awards 2022: Morris Day Fashion Flashback

The Time frontman has been fly for a very long time.

Morris Day is the definition of cool. If you are bold enough to sing, "ain't nobody bad like me," you'd better be one of the coldest people in the game. Morris is so bad, he brings a mirror on stage to make sure his freshness stays in check. The longtime frontman of The Time has always kept it dapper when it comes to fashion. Let's take a look back at some of his cleanest looks. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Mindy Small

Morris Day poses on the Soul Train Awards carpet with wife Lorena

Photo By Aaron J. Thornton

Morris Day shines bright in silver at the 2019 Soul Train Awards

Photo By Mindy Small

Morris Day goes green with an ascot at the 2015 Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala

Photo By Robin Marchant

Morris Day gives a nod to the jungle at the premiere of Graffiti Bridge in 1990

Photo By Ron Galella

Morris Day pulled up to the 2nd VMAs in all white with burgundy accents

Photo By Ron Galella