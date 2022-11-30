Soul Train Awards 2022: Morris Day Fashion Flashback
The Time frontman has been fly for a very long time.
1 / 6
Morris Day is the definition of cool. If you are bold enough to sing, "ain't nobody bad like me," you'd better be one of the coldest people in the game. Morris is so bad, he brings a mirror on stage to make sure his freshness stays in check. The longtime frontman of The Time has always kept it dapper when it comes to fashion. Let's take a look back at some of his cleanest looks.
By: Alba Anthony