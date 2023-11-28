Soul Train Awards 2023: 7x Nicci Gilbert Style Ate Down

Miss Gilbert always looks good!

Cmon Nicci!!

The ladies of Brownstone are not only known for their voices, but can put together some swag when stepping out, especially Nicci Gilbrt. Look at Alexis Jones, Nicci Gilbert-Daniels, and Arin Jackson of Brownstone in all white as they attend the 2023 Black Music Honors at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on May 19, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Black On Black!

Nicci Gilbert may be the voice, but she also gives us style as she is in all black as she attends season 4 advanced screening of OWN "Put A Ring On It" at Silverspot Cinema at The Battery Atlanta on March 16, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nicci Lookin' So Pretty In Pink

Nicci Gilbert looking so gorgeous in pink as she attends the ASCAP Grammy Brunch in The Garden at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

You Better With These Braids!

Nicci Gilbert keepin it cool and calm in her white top with her braids as she attends District Advocate Day at Smith's Olde Bar & Music Room on October 06, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Yes Gold!

Nicci Gilbert looking cute and studious in this cute gold top as she attends Tyler Perry's Zatima Atlanta screening at 5Church Buckhead on September 28, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cop The Copper And Step Out

Nicci Gilbert is a woman king we love and she showed out in this copper pants suit as she attends the Atlanta screening of "The Woman King" at AMC Madison Yards 8 on September 09, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nicci Lookin' Nice!

Nicci Gilbert eats in this beautiful black fit as she attends "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 5 Premiere screening at Regal Atlantic Station on October 23, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

