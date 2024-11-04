Quincy Jones' Life in Photos
From groundbreaking work in jazz and pop to his collaborations with some of the biggest in the industry, legendary composer Quincy Jones shaped the sound of generations. Celebrate his extraordinary life and career with a look at some iconic moments.
Jones accepts the Humanitarian Award at the "BET Awards 2008."
Photo By (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Jones directing a band in 1963. That same year, he earned his first-ever Grammy win for Best Instrumental Arrangement for his work on “I Can’t Stop Loving You.”
Photo By (Photo by Gai Terrell/Redferns/Getty Images)
Jones leads his orchestra in harmonious unity.
Photo By (Photo by Daniel Fallot / INA via Getty Images)
Michael Jackson and Jones at the 1984 Grammys, where they celebrated winning Album of the Year for the groundbreaking “Thriller.”
Photo By (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)
Ray Charles and Jones on stage during the 'Duke Ellington...We Love You Madly' tribute show at The Shubert Theatre in 1973.
Photo By (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)
