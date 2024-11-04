Quincy Jones' Life in Photos

From groundbreaking work in jazz and pop to his collaborations with some of the biggest in the industry, legendary composer Quincy Jones shaped the sound of generations. Celebrate his extraordinary life and career with a look at some iconic moments.

BET Awards 2008

Jones accepts the Humanitarian Award at the "BET Awards 2008."

Jones at work

Jones directing a band in 1963. That same year, he earned his first-ever Grammy win for Best Instrumental Arrangement for his work on “I Can’t Stop Loving You.”

Maestro

Jones leads his orchestra in harmonious unity.

Dynamic Duo

Michael Jackson and Jones at the 1984 Grammys, where they celebrated winning Album of the Year for the groundbreaking “Thriller.”

An Iconic Tribute

Ray Charles and Jones on stage during the 'Duke Ellington...We Love You Madly' tribute show at The Shubert Theatre in 1973.

22nd Annual Grammy Awards

Dionne Warwick alongside Jones, who earned a Grammy award for Best Instrumental Arrangement with his masterful work on “The Wiz Main Title.”

Saturday Night Live

Jones appears on "Saturday Night Live" on February 10, 1990.

The Fresh Prince

Jones appears in the "Someday Your Prince Will Be in Effect: Part 2" episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air along with guest stars Kadeem Hardison and Al B. Sure

Jazz Legends

Miles Davis And Quincy Jones In Montreux performing at the Montreux Jazz Festival, Switzerland.

Kennedy Center Honors

Jones was honored for his lifelong contributions at the 24th Annual Kennedy Center Honors alongside pianist Van Cliburn, actor Jack Nicholson, opera singer Luciano Pavarotti, and actress Julie Andrews.

