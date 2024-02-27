2024 NAACP Image Awards: H.E.R.'s Red Carpet Moments Shrouded in Style

H.E.R.’s elegant fashion moments are always a sight to see.

H.E.R. performs a jazz-inspired slam poem at the BET Awards.

When H.E.R. re-emerged with her mysterious persona nearly a decade ago, she captured the world’s attention as a soulful, multi-faceted musician. Today, not only does the R&B icon continue to impress the masses with her eclectic music catalog, but she’s also evolved into a force in fashion. Like with her music, H.E.R. uses her impeccable style to pay homage to her roots and biggest inspirations when stepping out, and her standout red-carpet moments are proof. Let’s look back at some of her elegant fashion moments.

For her Academy Awards red carpet debut, H.E.R. paid tribute to her idol Prince by wearing a regal hooded purple outfit, similar to one he wore in 1985 when he won his first Oscar for Best Original Song Score.

H.E.R. shimmered in her red sequin jumpsuit and trademark glasses at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

H.E.R.’s gold sequin suit perfectly matched her R&B Artist of the Year trophy at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Can we focus on how stunning H.E.R. looked in her black see-through pants and sparkly blazer at the BET Awards?

H.E.R. referenced another one of her musical influences at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, wearing a bright yellow winged jumpsuit as an ode to Aretha Franklin’s flowy 1976 American Music Awards gown.

