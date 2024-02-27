2024 NAACP Image Awards: H.E.R.'s Red Carpet Moments Shrouded in Style
H.E.R.’s elegant fashion moments are always a sight to see.
When H.E.R. re-emerged with her mysterious persona nearly a decade ago, she captured the world’s attention as a soulful, multi-faceted musician. Today, not only does the R&B icon continue to impress the masses with her eclectic music catalog, but she’s also evolved into a force in fashion. Like with her music, H.E.R. uses her impeccable style to pay homage to her roots and biggest inspirations when stepping out, and her standout red-carpet moments are proof. Let’s look back at some of her elegant fashion moments.
Photo By Photo by Leon Bennett/VMN19/Getty Images for BET/ Leon Bennett/VMN19/Getty Images for BET
For her Academy Awards red carpet debut, H.E.R. paid tribute to her idol Prince by wearing a regal hooded purple outfit, similar to one he wore in 1985 when he won his first Oscar for Best Original Song Score.