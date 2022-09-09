Click, Flash!: Stylish Celebrity Moments Spotted During New York Fashion Week

These stars are giving us some serious style inspo!

SEPT. 13: Deborah Cox arrived at the Puma fashion show in a stylish ensemble from the brand.

Photo By (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

SEPT. 13: Ari Lennox showed off her sexy 'Puma fit before attending the brand's fashion show in NYC.

Photo By (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

SEPT. 13: La La Anthony, dressed in a nude-colored maxi dress, gave a friendly wave before entering the Brandon Maxwell fashion show.

Photo By (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

SEPT. 12: Lori Harvey attended the Vogue World fashion show dressed in a Saint Sintra dress.

Photo By (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

SEPT. 12: Doja Cat wowed in a fresh white 'fit while attending the Vogue World fashion show.

Photo By (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

SEPT. 12: Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) made a surprise appearance at the Vogue runway show.

Photo By (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

SEPT. 12: Winnie Harlow happily showed off her denim look while heading to the next show.

Photo By (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

SEPT. 11: Latto stylishly attended the Tommy Hilfiger Fall 22 NYFW Experience in a college-inspired look.

Photo By (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

SEPT. 11: Christian Combs gave fans a glimpse of what they can expect from the new Tommy Hilfiger collections.

Photo By (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

SEPT. 11: Ari Lennox flashed a big smile before heading into the Tommy Hilfiger show.

Photo By (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

SEPT. 11: Babyface also attended the Tommy Hilfiger show in a fly black ensemble.

Photo By (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

SEPT. 10: Regina Hall posed in a trendy jumpsuit at the Jason Wu fashion show.

Photo By (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

SEPT. 10: Jeannie Mai-Jenkins stunned in a monochromatic ensemble at the Prabal Gurung show.

Photo By (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

SEPT. 9: All eyes were on Lori Harvey as she attended the Harper's BAZAAR party in a bold Christian Cowan gown.

Photo By (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

SEPT. 9: Doja Cat showed off her custom look while sitting front row at the Bronx & Banco fashion show.

Photo By (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

SEPT. 8: Reminisce MacKenzie adorably sat front row with her dad Papoose at the SprayGround 2022 Pop Up Fashion Show.

Photo By (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

SEPT. 8: The paparazzi spotted Lori Harvey heading to a luxe NYFW event in a green metallic look by Christian Cowan.

Photo By (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

SEPT. 8: La La Anthony was spotted in NYC rocking a trendy two-piece and lace-up heels.

Photo By (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

SEPT. 8: While attending the REVOLVE Gallery NYFW Presentation, Lori Harvey looked sleek and sophisticated in a sheer dress by NBD.

Photo By (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

SEPT. 8: Ciara wore a stylish black leather trench coat with matching thigh-high boots to check out the new fashions from REVOLVE.

Photo By (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)

SEPT. 8: BIA rocked a sexy monochromatic look and custom bling while attending the REVOLVE Gallery presentation during New York Fashion Week.

Photo By (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

SEPT. 6: Janet Jackson looked stunning on the red carpet at Harlem's Fashion Row's 15th Anniversary Fashion Show And Style Awards - After Party.

Photo By (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

SEPT. 6: Misa Hylton and April Walker posed for a stylish snapshot at Harlem's Fashion Row 15th Anniversary Fashion Show And Style Awards.

Photo By (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)