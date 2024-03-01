Our Favorite Stars At Paris Fashion Week
It's going down in Paris! Halle Bailey, Latto, and Pharrell Williams made appearances at some of the most buzzed-about fashion shows.
We're loving the way Willow rocked this edgy black ensemble by Off-White highlighted with beaded fringe and touches of red.
Photo By Pierre Suu
Serena Williams rocked a long black dress with a white flower across the front. C'mon sis!
Photo By Pierre Mouton
Tyga was in the building at the Off-White show while sporting a dope letterman jacket from the label.
Photo By Dave Benett
New mom Halle Bailey enjoyed a night out at the Off-White show while wearing a mini dress from the brand.
Photo By Pierre Suu
Pharrell Williams is always ahead of the fashion curve.
Photo By Jacopo Raule
