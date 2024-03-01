Our Favorite Stars At Paris Fashion Week

It's going down in Paris! Halle Bailey, Latto, and Pharrell Williams made appearances at some of the most buzzed-about fashion shows.

willow-030124jpg

We're loving the way Willow rocked this edgy black ensemble by Off-White highlighted with beaded fringe and touches of red.

Photo By Pierre Suu

serena-williams-030124.jpg

Serena Williams rocked a long black dress with a white flower across the front. C'mon sis!

Photo By Pierre Mouton

tyga-030124.jpg

Tyga was in the building at the Off-White show while sporting a dope letterman jacket from the label.

Photo By Dave Benett

halle-bailey-030124.jpg

New mom Halle Bailey enjoyed a night out at the Off-White show while wearing a mini dress from the brand.

Photo By Pierre Suu

pharrell-williams-030124.jpg

Pharrell Williams is always ahead of the fashion curve.

Photo By Jacopo Raule

winston-duke-030124.jpg

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" star Winston Duke donned a black coat and a fur hat while at the  Isabel Marant Fall Winter 2024-2025 show.

Photo By Dave Benett

latto-030124.jpg

Latto was serving "Big Energy" while at the Off-White show. It's the entire look for us. The hair is laid, the glam is glamming, and the fit is good!

Photo By Dave Benett

cher-Alexander-Edwards-030124.jpg

Cher and her boo Alexander Edwards looked cute sitting front row at the Balmain show.

Photo By Stephane Cardinale - Corbis