Hip Hop Awards 2024: 7 Face Cards That Don't Decline
The BET “Hip Hop Awards 2024” are bringing star power and style to the stage. As we count down to the big night, here are seven stunning nominees whose face cards never decline.
1 / 7
Rapper and "Best Hip Hop Video" nominee Latto with the million-dollar smile.
Photo By Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)
2 / 7
"Lyricist of the Year" nominee Common is aging like fine wine.
Photo By (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
3 / 7
Cardi is up for several nominations this year, including "Hip Hop Artist of the Year " and "Hustler of the Year."
Photo By (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
4 / 7
GloRilla is glowing with confidence. Following a busy year, she earned a nomination for "Hustler of the Year."
Photo By Getty
5 / 7
The dashing Harlem native secured two nominations this year, including "Video Director of the Year" and "Hustler of Year."
Photo By (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)
