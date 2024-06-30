BET Awards 2024: The Women Didn't Come to Play on the Blue Carpet!

The BET Awards brought out a cornucopia of fashion!

1 / 20

Scar Lip rocked a black trench, leather shorts and lace bra.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

2 / 20

Kearia Schroeder dressed appropriately for the hot LA weather with a bra top and waist-hugging skirt.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

3 / 20

Brely Evans rocked a form-fitting studded black dress with a cute bow.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

4 / 20

Flo Milli, the beauty she is, rocked an all-black ensemble with shoes that wrapped up her legs.

Photo by Michael TRAN / AP

5 / 20

Amirror rocked a red gown that only she could pull off.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

6 / 20

'A Different World's' Charnele Brown wore a flowy green ensemble.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

7 / 20

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown wore a printed sheer dress and looked amazing as usual.

Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP via Getty Images

8 / 20

Lil' Mo kept it interesting with a floral bustier and spiked boots.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

9 / 20

Lela Rochon looked stunning a black bedazzled fitted gown.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

10 / 20

Pretty Vee put the 'p' in plum as she rocked a two-piece ensemble.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

11 / 20

Rapsody wore a double-layered jean shorts & pants outfit.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

12 / 20

Maiya the Don wore a black tutu with platform heels to match.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

13 / 20

Doechii kept it simple in a sleek slip dress.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

14 / 20

Remy Ma was adorned in crystals and very little else.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

15 / 20

Tanner Adell kept true to her country roots and rocked a cowboy hat and fancy prairie dress.

Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP via Getty Images

16 / 20

Meagan Good kept it cute in a mini dress.

Frazer Harrison

17 / 20

Reginae Carter looked grown and sexy in a red lace gown.

Amy Sussman

18 / 20

Tonight's host Taraji P. Henson came in dripped in a gold gown.

Frazer Harrison

19 / 20

Niecy Nash-Betts came through in a gorgeous blue gown paired with blue shades.

Paras Griffin

20 / 20

Halle Bailey showed out in a beautiful backless dress.

Amy Sussman