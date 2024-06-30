BET Awards 2024: The Women Didn't Come to Play on the Blue Carpet!
The BET Awards brought out a cornucopia of fashion!
Scar Lip rocked a black trench, leather shorts and lace bra.
Photo By Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Kearia Schroeder dressed appropriately for the hot LA weather with a bra top and waist-hugging skirt.
Photo By (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Brely Evans rocked a form-fitting studded black dress with a cute bow.
Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)
Flo Milli, the beauty she is, rocked an all-black ensemble with shoes that wrapped up her legs.
Photo By Photo by Michael TRAN / AP
Amirror rocked a red gown that only she could pull off.
Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)
'A Different World's' Charnele Brown wore a flowy green ensemble.
Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)
Actress Yvette Nicole Brown wore a printed sheer dress and looked amazing as usual.
Photo By Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Lil' Mo kept it interesting with a floral bustier and spiked boots.
Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)
Lela Rochon looked stunning a black bedazzled fitted gown.
Photo By Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Pretty Vee put the 'p' in plum as she rocked a two-piece ensemble.
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Rapsody wore a double-layered jean shorts & pants outfit.
Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)
Maiya the Don wore a black tutu with platform heels to match.
Photo By (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Doechii kept it simple in a sleek slip dress.
Photo By MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Remy Ma was adorned in crystals and very little else.
Photo By (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Tanner Adell kept true to her country roots and rocked a cowboy hat and fancy prairie dress.
Photo By Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
