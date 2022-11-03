Soul Train Awards 2022: Best Gospel/Inspiration Nominees Have a Style Of Their Own

Just because they know the Lord doesn't mean they don't know fashion.

When you think of gospel/inspirational music you may think those people are sheltered and don't live in the world. But who says you can't love God and keep it cute? The nominees for the Best Gospel/Inspirational Award are proof of that. You can praise His name and look good while doing it. Let's meet the 2022 nominees. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Prince Williams

CeCe Winans makes a bold statement in a camo jacket and rainbow skirt at the 52nd GMA Dove Awards

Photo By Jason Kempin

Tasha Cobbs Leonard is all smiles in a bright green full skirt with a custom leather jacket at he Urban One Honors

Photo By Marcus Ingram

Major has fun in this throwback outfit at a screening of "The Fallen"

Photo By Paras Griffin

Marvin Sapp reps his frat in a wide pinstriped suit at the 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Photo By Marcus Ingram

Tamela Mann goes wild in a pink cheetah print at the 37th Stellar Awards

Photo By Marcus Ingram

Members of Maverick City Music show off their fashion sense at the 2022 BET Awards

Photo By Aaron J. Thorton

Fred Hammond keeps it simple at 2022 Super Friends Praise Fest in an embroidered jacket and hat

Photo By Paras Griffin