Soul Train Awards 2022: Best Gospel/Inspiration Nominees Have a Style Of Their Own
Just because they know the Lord doesn't mean they don't know fashion.
When you think of gospel/inspirational music you may think those people are sheltered and don't live in the world. But who says you can't love God and keep it cute? The nominees for the Best Gospel/Inspirational Award are proof of that. You can praise His name and look good while doing it. Let's meet the 2022 nominees. By: Alba Anthony
CeCe Winans makes a bold statement in a camo jacket and rainbow skirt at the 52nd GMA Dove Awards
Tasha Cobbs Leonard is all smiles in a bright green full skirt with a custom leather jacket at he Urban One Honors
Major has fun in this throwback outfit at a screening of "The Fallen"
Marvin Sapp reps his frat in a wide pinstriped suit at the 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards
