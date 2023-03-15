Hollywood's Dynamic Duo: Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors
These two have taken over Tinseltown and we are here for it.
With the release of Creed III, Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors have officially taken over Hollywood. Although they have been acting for years, they are the dynamic duo we didn’t know we all needed. Jordan even posted a tweet of himself and Majors, asking, “What duo is this? Wrong answers only.” In honor of Majors and Jordan, here are our favorite moments from the two powerhouse actors.
